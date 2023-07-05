Santa Fe's Pancakes On The Plaza A Huge 4th of July Success

Tens of thousands of people spent their Fourth of July morning at the Santa Fe Plaza for the annual Pancakes at the Plaza hosted by the Rotary Club .

It was the 46th annual pancake event by Rotary and has become one of the biggest 4th of July celebrations in the state.

Santa Fe Rotary President Carolyn Moore says over one and a half tons of pancake batter was made on Monday in anticipation of the large crowds. The two lines for people to get their pancakes often stretched around the Plaza to at least the entrance to the New Mexico History Museum.

Kevin Meerschaert / KSFR-FM The line for pancakes wrapped around the New Mexico History Museum.

Moore says the dollars raised will be used for important non-profit organizations in Santa Fe.

“In 2017 we decided we were going to raise funds for two groups,” she said. “It is our centennial next year and these are our centennial projects. It’s the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks. We have already raised from this (Pancakes on the Plaza) $160,000 for the Children’s Museum. We bought a van…and are also sprucing up the Children’s Museum’s back yard.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber were among the dignitaries who were on hand to flip pancakes and talk to the crowd.

Along with patriotic music and the classic car show, three US army recruits were sworn-in during a ceremony at the Plaza.

Kevin Meerschaert / KSFR-FM The Classic Car Show at Pancakes on the Plaza.

Lujan Grisham called the event a fun celebration that highlights what New Mexico cares about.

Mayor Webber says Pancakes of the Plaza is always a great success because Santa Fe turns out for great events. He says when you think about what Santa Fe had last month with Juneteenth, Pride Week and the Pride Parade along the other events coming this summer and fall there is a lot going on in town for the public to enjoy.