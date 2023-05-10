NM Outdoor Economic Summit Coming To Santa Fe

Santa Fe has been selected to host the 2023 New Mexico Outdoor Economics Summit. The summit will bring together people from around the state to discuss environmentally based economic issues.

The Conference that focuses on issues connected to the state’s growing outdoor economy, will take place October 23-25 at the Santa Fe Convention Center.

The Conference has become a popular destination for leaders statewide to network and discuss topics related to the state’s billion-dollar outdoor recreation industry. The Conference will include top leaders from government, the outdoor recreation industry, advocacy organizations and feature a wide array of activities including panel discussions, outdoor trips to regional outdoor hot spots, and evening networking receptions.

State Senator and conference organizer Outdoor New Mexico Executive Director Jeff Steinborn says environmental issues will be a major topic during the conference.

“You can’t promote recreation in a place that’s destroyed or a place that’s fragmented and so from the very beginning we’ve tried to link the importance of conservation towards a strong outdoor economy,” he said. “That’s why our tagline has been ‘Creating jobs from protected public lands’. People want to go to pristine places and so as a policy maker you’ve got to think hard and you’ve got to make those connections between conservation and the outdoor economy.”

The 2022 Conference, held in Taos, was attended by over 350 people representing all parts of the state and tribal governments.

2023 Conference topics will include outdoor marketing, community infrastructure, small business development, sustainability and outdoor equity.

It will also include forums for outdoor companies including the “Adventure Pitch” where budding entrepreneurs will be able tout their business ideas for cash prizes.

The Conference Outdoor Expo will also showcase regional and New Mexico outdoor recreation-based companies, organizations, and products.