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What Makes the City Different? A Presentation by Dr. John Self

What Makes the City Different? A Presentation by Dr. John Self

For Immediate Release
Contact: promo@vglibrary.org, (505) 466-READ (7323)

What Makes Santa Fe The City Different? A Presentation by Dr. John Self, Author of “A Santa Fe Compendium”

Travel + Leisure magazine named Santa Fe Best City of the Year for good reason! Join Dr. John Self, author of “A Santa Fe Compendium,” 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at Vista Grande Public Library, in Eldorado, for an entertaining presentation exploring the people, places, stories and curiosities that have made Santa Fe The City Different.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/all-about-santa-fe-the-city-different. Tickets are also available at the library.
Space is limited to 50.
All proceeds benefit the library.

Packed with surprising facts, historical insights, humor and fascinating characters, this talk is perfect for the curious—whether you’ve lived here 60 years or are only passing through. You’ll leave with new stories to tell and a deeper appreciation for the capital of New Mexico, one of the most distinctive cities in the world. Dr. Self will share photos, little-known facts, and memorable stories to offer a fresh perspective on a city many think they already know.

BUY YOUR TICKET ONLINE AT https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/all-about-santa-fe-the-city-different

Vista Grande Public Library
$25
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org
Vista Grande Public Library
14 Avenida Torreon
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508
(505) 466-7323
info@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org