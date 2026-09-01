Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Erin Jane Nelson
Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Erin Jane Nelson
Santa Fe Community College’s Art on Campus will host a free Visiting Artist Lecture Series during the fall semester from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29. The series is presented in collaboration with Southwest Contemporary and Artisan Santa Fe and is funded by a grant from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation.
All lectures begin at 4 p.m. in the Lecture Hall (Room 216) on the SFCC campus.
This lecture on Sept. 3rd will feature artist Erin Jane Nelson who specializes in ceramics.
Santa Fe Community College
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Contemporary and Artisan Santa Fe
Artist Group Info
Erin Jane Nelson
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards Ave.Santa Fe, New Mexico
505-428-1406