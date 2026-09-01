Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Erin Jane Nelson

Santa Fe Community College’s Art on Campus will host a free Visiting Artist Lecture Series during the fall semester from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29. The series is presented in collaboration with Southwest Contemporary and Artisan Santa Fe and is funded by a grant from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation.

All lectures begin at 4 p.m. in the Lecture Hall (Room 216) on the SFCC campus.

This lecture on Sept. 3rd will feature artist Erin Jane Nelson who specializes in ceramics.