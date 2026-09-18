© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!

Trivia Games at Vista Grande Public Library

Trivia Games at Vista Grande Public Library

Get your game on, people of trivia! Trivia games are held at the Vista Grande Public Library on Sept. 28 and Oct 26, from 7 pm to 9 pm. $10/person at door. Bring yourself or bring a team! All proceeds benefit the library.

Vista Grande Public Library
10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every 2 months on Monday through Oct 26, 2026.

Event Supported By

Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org

Artist Group Info

monica@monicaemerich.com
Vista Grande Public Library
14 Avenida Torreon
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508
(505) 466-7323
info@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org