Trivia Games at Vista Grande Public Library
Trivia Games at Vista Grande Public Library
Get your game on, people of trivia! Trivia games are held at the Vista Grande Public Library on Sept. 28 and Oct 26, from 7 pm to 9 pm. $10/person at door. Bring yourself or bring a team! All proceeds benefit the library.
Vista Grande Public Library
10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every 2 months on Monday through Oct 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
Artist Group Info
monica@monicaemerich.com
Vista Grande Public Library
14 Avenida TorreonSanta Fe, New Mexico 87508
(505) 466-7323
info@vglibrary.org