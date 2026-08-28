Trivia Games at Nuckolls Brewing Lamy
Trivia Games at Nuckolls Brewing Lamy
Get your little grey cells working! Trivia Night guarantees a fun time -- and you support the independent Vista Grande Public Library at the same time. $10 per person at the door to play. Bring yourself or bring your team. All proceeds benefit the library.
September Games:
• Friday, Sept. 11, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 23, Eldorado Taphouse, 7 – 9 p.m.
October Games
• Friday, Oct. 9, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, Eldorado Taphouse, 7 – 9 p.m.
November Games:
• Friday, Nov. 13th, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.
• No game at Taphouse
No December Games in either location
Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard
10
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
Artist Group Info
monica@monicaemerich.com
Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard
152 Old Lamy TrailLamy, New Mexico 87540
contactlamy@nuckollsbrewing.com