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Trivia Games at Nuckolls Brewing Lamy

Trivia Games at Nuckolls Brewing Lamy

Get your little grey cells working! Trivia Night guarantees a fun time -- and you support the independent Vista Grande Public Library at the same time. $10 per person at the door to play. Bring yourself or bring your team. All proceeds benefit the library.

September Games:
• Friday, Sept. 11, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 23, Eldorado Taphouse, 7 – 9 p.m.

October Games
• Friday, Oct. 9, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, Eldorado Taphouse, 7 – 9 p.m.

November Games:
• Friday, Nov. 13th, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.
• No game at Taphouse

No December Games in either location

Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard
10
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org

Artist Group Info

monica@monicaemerich.com
Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard
152 Old Lamy Trail
Lamy, New Mexico 87540
contactlamy@nuckollsbrewing.com
HTTP://nuckollsbrewing.com