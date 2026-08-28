Trivia Games at Nuckolls Brewing Lamy

Get your little grey cells working! Trivia Night guarantees a fun time -- and you support the independent Vista Grande Public Library at the same time. $10 per person at the door to play. Bring yourself or bring your team. All proceeds benefit the library.

September Games:

• Friday, Sept. 11, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 23, Eldorado Taphouse, 7 – 9 p.m.

October Games

• Friday, Oct. 9, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 28, Eldorado Taphouse, 7 – 9 p.m.

November Games:

• Friday, Nov. 13th, Nuckolls Brewing, in Lamy, 4 - 6 p.m.

• No game at Taphouse

No December Games in either location

