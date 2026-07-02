Traditional Spanish Market
Traditional Spanish Market
Traditional Spanish Market returns to the historic Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Recognized as the largest and longest-running juried exhibition of Spanish Colonial art in the country, the free weekend event features more than 160 adult artists and mentored youth presenting handcrafted works, along with live performances and cultural programming.
Santa Fe Plaza
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Traditional Spanish Market
505-836-0306
spanishmarket@atrisco.org
Artist Group Info
Traditional Spanish Market
spanishmarket@atrisco.org
Santa Fe Plaza
63 Lincoln AvenueSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501