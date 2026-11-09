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The Hallucination Club, opening night

The Hallucination Club, opening night

See the work. See the prompts. See what breaks and what breaks through.

A monthly night of AI and creativity in Santa Fe for visual artists, filmmakers, coders, musicians, and curious tinkerers to share work in progress. Skeptics welcome. Bring questions, ideas, hell, even pitchforks. Just no pitches.

Opening night Thursday, November 19, 5:30 to 8:00 pm, then second Thursdays starting December 10. Free, space is limited, RSVP required at hallucinationclub.com (the address comes with your RSVP). Presented by Imaginary Republic.

Santa Fe (address sent with your RSVP)
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Imaginary Republic
hello@imaginaryrepublic.com
Santa Fe (address sent with your RSVP)
https://hallucinationclub.com