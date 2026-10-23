Textural Tapestry Weaving with Leigh Oviatt

Join fiber artist Leigh Oviatt for an intro to frame-loom weaving, held in the historic artist studio of Olive Rush, on Canyon Road. In this 3-hour class, participants will be encouraged to explore texture, color, and design with a variety of materials to choose from. Learn the fundamental elements of weaving including how to set up a loom, while also being encouraged to play and experiment. Participants will create a beautiful 5” x 8” textural tapestry to take home, and leave with materials to continue weaving at home. Register at www.oliverush.org/events