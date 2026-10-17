Ryan Conner (Last Comic Standing, Corden, Amazon Prime) at Tumbleroot Brewery

RYAN CONNER is touring in support of his new memoir about his family, 12 Guys Walk Into a Kitchen (available everywhere books are sold). Originally from Virginia, Ryan has been on the Late Late Show with James Corden, and was a Top-10 finalist on the final season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, where judge Norm MacDonald called his first set “The best I’ve seen in five years." Ryan's special Live from DC is on Amazon and Tubi. In addition to stand-up, Ryan was a writer/producer for MTV’s Ridiculousness, and was a contributing writer for TruTV’s Billy On The Street. His albums Live from an Old Prison and Live from DC are available everywhere albums can be heard.