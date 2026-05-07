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Rakugo master Katsura Sunshine, Rakugo, the King of Kimono Comedy! A show of hilarity and culture in equal doses!

Rakugo master Katsura Sunshine, Rakugo, the King of Kimono Comedy! A show of hilarity and culture in equal doses!

Rakugo is a 400-year-old tradition of comic storytelling in Japan. A minimalistic performance art, Rakugo features a lone storyteller dressed in kimono, kneeling on a cushion, who, using only a fan and a hand towel for props, entertains the audience with a comic monologue followed by a traditional story. The storyteller differentiates characters in conversation by moving his head from left to right, as well as with subtle changes in tempo, posture, intonation, etc. Rakugo is an ancient art form, but it is still very much alive and well, with over 700 professional storytellers practicing today in the two main traditions of storytelling, that of Tokyo (Edo) and that of Osaka

Called the King of Kimono Comedy, Rakugo is the 400-year-old Japanese traditional art of comic storytelling, currently there are only 800 Rakugo Masters. Hailing from Canada, Sunshine is the only Western Rakugo Master in the world and star of NHK Worldwide, he is hilarious, charming, universally funny and yet so very Japanese. Sunshine is the perfect performer to bridge the gap between the East and the West, in a hilarious style.

Center for Progress and Justice
$35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Center for Progress and Justice
505 930 8052
reinart75@gmail.com
Center for Progress and Justice
1420 Cerrillos Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
primelightgroup@gmail.com