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Poetry In Color: New Paintings by Jessamine Narita

Poetry In Color: New Paintings by Jessamine Narita

POETRY IN COLOR: NEW PAINTINGS BY JESSAMINE NARITA

Brad Smith Gallery presents “Poetry in Color,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by contemporary abstract artist Jessamine Narita, August 23–31, 2026.

Known for her lyrical, expressive style and vibrant use of color, Narita creates paintings that combine abstraction, floral imagery, texture, and intuitive mark-making. Each composition becomes a visual poem—evoking memory, landscape, emotion, and fleeting moments of beauty.

A reception with the artist will be held Friday, August 28, from 5–8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Brad Smith Gallery
714 Canyon Road
Santa Fe, NM 87501

Exhibition: August 23–31, 2026
Reception: Friday, August 28, 5–8 p.m.

www.bradsmithgallery.com
www.jessaminenarita.com
Instagram: @jessaminenaritaart

Brad Smith Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Brad Smith Gallery

Artist Group Info

Jessamine Narita
art@jessaminenarita.com
https://www.jessaminenarita.com/
Brad Smith Gallery
714 Canyon Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
info@bradsmithgallery.com
https://bradsmithgallery.com/