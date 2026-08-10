Poetry In Color: New Paintings by Jessamine Narita
Poetry In Color: New Paintings by Jessamine Narita
POETRY IN COLOR: NEW PAINTINGS BY JESSAMINE NARITA
Brad Smith Gallery presents “Poetry in Color,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by contemporary abstract artist Jessamine Narita, August 23–31, 2026.
Known for her lyrical, expressive style and vibrant use of color, Narita creates paintings that combine abstraction, floral imagery, texture, and intuitive mark-making. Each composition becomes a visual poem—evoking memory, landscape, emotion, and fleeting moments of beauty.
A reception with the artist will be held Friday, August 28, from 5–8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Brad Smith Gallery
714 Canyon Road
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Exhibition: August 23–31, 2026
Reception: Friday, August 28, 5–8 p.m.
www.bradsmithgallery.com
www.jessaminenarita.com
Instagram: @jessaminenaritaart