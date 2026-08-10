POETRY IN COLOR: NEW PAINTINGS BY JESSAMINE NARITA

Brad Smith Gallery presents “Poetry in Color,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by contemporary abstract artist Jessamine Narita, August 23–31, 2026.

Known for her lyrical, expressive style and vibrant use of color, Narita creates paintings that combine abstraction, floral imagery, texture, and intuitive mark-making. Each composition becomes a visual poem—evoking memory, landscape, emotion, and fleeting moments of beauty.

A reception with the artist will be held Friday, August 28, from 5–8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Brad Smith Gallery

714 Canyon Road

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Exhibition: August 23–31, 2026

Reception: Friday, August 28, 5–8 p.m.

www.bradsmithgallery.com

www.jessaminenarita.com

Instagram: @jessaminenaritaart