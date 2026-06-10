Nathanael Gray Imperfect Landscapes
Nathanael Gray Imperfect Landscapes
Nathanael Gray’s impasto paintings express the tactile qualities of earth amassing mountain peaks, the precise strokes of wind, and currents of water. His plein air paintings are of New Mexico’s southwest and the coast of California. Come celebrate Gray’s newest body of work and meet the artist on June 12, 2026 from 5 to 7pm at Kay Contemporary Art, 600 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501.
Kay Contemporary Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kay Contemporary Art
505-365-3992
info@kaycontemporaryart.com
Artist Group Info
Nathanael Gray
info@kaycontemporaryart.com
Kay Contemporary Art
600 Canyon RoadSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501
5056607078
info@kaycontemporaryart.com