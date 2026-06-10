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Nathanael Gray Imperfect Landscapes

Nathanael Gray Imperfect Landscapes

Nathanael Gray’s impasto paintings express the tactile qualities of earth amassing mountain peaks, the precise strokes of wind, and currents of water. His plein air paintings are of New Mexico’s southwest and the coast of California. Come celebrate Gray’s newest body of work and meet the artist on June 12, 2026 from 5 to 7pm at Kay Contemporary Art, 600 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Kay Contemporary Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Kay Contemporary Art
505-365-3992
info@kaycontemporaryart.com
https://kaycontemporaryart.com/artist/jamie-chase

Artist Group Info

Nathanael Gray
info@kaycontemporaryart.com
https://kaycontemporaryart.com/show/kay-contemporary-art-nathanael-gray-exhibition
Kay Contemporary Art
600 Canyon Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
5056607078
info@kaycontemporaryart.com
https://kaycontemporaryart.com/exhibitions