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Living with Fire: Managing a Healthy Forest

Living with Fire: Managing a Healthy Forest

Forest Management: Learn how to assess tree health, decide what to thin and what to keep, and manage your forest for the future. This workshop will be held outdoors; please dress appropriately for weather and walking. Lunch is included. Register by Oct. 17 at camedina@nmhu.edu or call 505-570-9903.

San Ignacio (Meet at the Midway Gas Station on NM 518)
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute
505-426-2080
nmfwri@nmhu.edu
nmfwri.org
San Ignacio (Meet at the Midway Gas Station on NM 518)
1051 NM 518
Sapello, New Mexico 87745
505-426-2080
nmfwri@nmhu.edu
nmfwri.org