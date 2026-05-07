KSFR Podcast Workshop
KSFR Podcast Workshop
A fun hands on workshop where participants will learn the basics of creating a podcast over the course of two weekends in May and June.
Free Spring Podcast Workshop!
Join us at Santa Fe Community College for a fun and laid-back podcast workshop. Whether you're just starting out or want to sharpen your skills, this is the perfect chance to learn the ropes and meet fellow podcasters.
Date & Time: Session 1- May 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Mountain Time) Session 2 - June 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Mountain Time).
Both sessions run 2 hours.
For more information call:
Tazbah McCullah 505-274-1086
or email info@ksfr.org with subject line "Podcast Workshop."
The sessions are in the Santa Fe Community College computer lab Room #582 located in the East Wing of the College.
Santa Fe Community College
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
KSFR
505-510-5737
info@ksfr.org
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards AveSanta Fe, New Mexico