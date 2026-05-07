KSFR Podcast Workshop

A fun hands on workshop where participants will learn the basics of creating a podcast over the course of two weekends in May and June.

Free Spring Podcast Workshop!

Join us at Santa Fe Community College for a fun and laid-back podcast workshop. Whether you're just starting out or want to sharpen your skills, this is the perfect chance to learn the ropes and meet fellow podcasters.

Date & Time: Session 1- May 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Mountain Time) Session 2 - June 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Mountain Time).

Both sessions run 2 hours.

For more information call:

Tazbah McCullah 505-274-1086

or email info@ksfr.org with subject line "Podcast Workshop."

The sessions are in the Santa Fe Community College computer lab Room #582 located in the East Wing of the College.

Click here to register!