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Our Spring Fund Drive is May 11th thru May 17th — but if you’d like to get a head-start in helping us — you can click here! Any amount, no matter how small, will help. Thank you.

KSFR Podcast Workshop

KSFR Podcast Workshop

A fun hands on workshop where participants will learn the basics of creating a podcast over the course of two weekends in May and June.

Free Spring Podcast Workshop!

Join us at Santa Fe Community College for a fun and laid-back podcast workshop. Whether you're just starting out or want to sharpen your skills, this is the perfect chance to learn the ropes and meet fellow podcasters.

Date & Time: Session 1- May 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Mountain Time) Session 2 - June 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Mountain Time).

Both sessions run 2 hours.

For more information call:
Tazbah McCullah 505-274-1086
or email info@ksfr.org with subject line "Podcast Workshop."

The sessions are in the Santa Fe Community College computer lab Room #582 located in the East Wing of the College.

Click here to register!

Santa Fe Community College
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

KSFR
505-510-5737
info@ksfr.org
www.ksrf.org
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards Ave
Santa Fe, New Mexico