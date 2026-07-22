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John Segell, Ceramicist, Exhibit

John Segell, Ceramicist, Exhibit

In the display case in August, VGPL features John Segell, a Santa Fe potter and member of the Eldorado Arts and Crafts Association. Segell crafts decorative and functional high-temperature stoneware fired to cone 10 (2350 degrees) in his own hand-built sprung arch kiln. Segell received a BFA in Ceramics from University of Wisconsin, studying for four years under Don Reitz. After moving to Santa Fe in 1980 and raising a family, John continued his enthusiasm for ceramics continuing to throw pots -- to the benefit of friends and family, while working in the hospitality industry. Now retired, he is focused on renewing his love of clay and working full time in his studio (#46 on the Eldorado Studio Tour). Visit the artist’s website to see more of his work.

Vista Grande Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org
Vista Grande Public Library
14 Avenida Torreon
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508
(505) 466-7323
info@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org