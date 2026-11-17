🌍 **WIN A $15,000 LUXURY AFRICAN SAFARI FOR TWO!** 🦁

Imagine waking up in the heart of Kenya, surrounded by beautiful wildlife, incredible scenery, and the adventure of a lifetime!

Thanks to an incredibly generous donation, It All Matters Inc. is offering an opportunity to win **four nights for two at Segera Retreat**, a luxury safari destination in Kenya.

🏡 Private garden villa

🦓 Twice-daily game drives

🦏 Rhino sanctuary experience

🍽️ Meals and house beverages included

❤️ Supporting scholarships for local youth and families

**Raffle tickets: $50 each**

Your participation helps It All Matters continue making martial arts programs accessible to families in our community.

Learn more about the safari and official raffle details:

https://itallmattersinc.org/segera-safari-raffle

*Travel restrictions and exclusions apply, including flights and conservancy fees. Confirmed drawing details and eligibility are subject to the official raffle rules.*

#ItAllMatters #AfricanSafari #SegeraRetreat #SantaFeNM #CommunityFundraiser