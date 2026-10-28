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Introduction to Zen Meditation

Introduction to Zen Meditation

Please register for free at upaya.org/introtozen

Beginners welcome — experienced practitioners invited to return to basics

This 90-minute class offers a grounded entry point into Zen meditation practice (zazen). We’ll cover how to settle the body in a sitting posture, and explore what to bring to the heart and mind in meditation. After instruction, we’ll sit together in guided zazen practice — giving you a felt sense of what it means to simply be present.

There will be time for questions, and we’ll close with an optional walking tour of the campus. Whether you’re brand new or returning to refresh a lapsed practice, this is a good place to begin.

Upaya is pleased to offer this short, donation-based meditation orientation for the community. We hope you’ll join us.

Upaya Zen Center
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upaya Zen Center
(505) 986-8518
upaya@upaya.org
upaya.org

Artist Group Info

dainin@upaya.org
Upaya Zen Center
1404 Cerro Gordo Road
santa fe, New Mexico 87501
4153783788
upaya@upaya.org
https://upaya.org/introtozen