Introduction to Zen Meditation

Please register for free at upaya.org/introtozen

Beginners welcome — experienced practitioners invited to return to basics

This 90-minute class offers a grounded entry point into Zen meditation practice (zazen). We’ll cover how to settle the body in a sitting posture, and explore what to bring to the heart and mind in meditation. After instruction, we’ll sit together in guided zazen practice — giving you a felt sense of what it means to simply be present.

There will be time for questions, and we’ll close with an optional walking tour of the campus. Whether you’re brand new or returning to refresh a lapsed practice, this is a good place to begin.

Upaya is pleased to offer this short, donation-based meditation orientation for the community. We hope you’ll join us.