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Ibu Movement Trunk Show

Ibu Movement Trunk Show

Join us at Vanna for a two-day trunk show celebrating the work of Ibu Movement, a global organization supporting women artisans in more than 50 countries.

Each piece reflects generations of inherited knowledge—from weaving and embroidery to beadwork and natural dyeing—preserving techniques that have shaped communities for centuries.

More than a marketplace, Ibu is a movement dedicated to ensuring that traditional craftsmanship remains both culturally valued and economically sustainable, empowering women to earn independent livelihoods through their artistry.

Throughout the weekend, discover a thoughtfully curated collection of handcrafted textiles, jewelry, baskets, home goods, and wearable art, each carrying the story of the hands that made it.

We invite you to experience these remarkable works and celebrate the enduring beauty of craftsmanship as a living tradition.

Vanna Curated Living
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ibu Movement
843.327.8304
info@ibumovement.org
https://ibumovement.org/

Artist Group Info

pauline@mywhyagency.com
Vanna Curated Living
530 S Guadalupe St
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501