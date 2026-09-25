Fall Book Sale! Nov. 12-14, Vista Grande Public Library

Vista Grande Public Library’s FALL Book Sale, Nov. 12-14, 2026

Mark your calendars! Vista Grande Public Library’s FALL Book Sale returns November 12-14. We have thousands of books, audiobooks, DVDs, and CDs in every genre and interest for kids and adults plus locally produced art for sale at unbelievably affordable prices. Most books and digital media just $1 to $5. Special gift items & collections! Don’t miss out on special sales & events! Check our website for updates.

SALE HOURS: All Entry is Free EXCEPT Thursday, EARLY BIRD SALE, 8:15 am - 10 am

• Nov. 12, THURSDAY, 8:15 a.m. – 10 a.m.: EARLY BIRD SALE. $50 entry at door. Great selection and quieter shopping for the early birds. Entry fee supports the operations of the best independent library around!

• Nov. 12 & 13, THURSDAY & FRIDAY, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: FREE ENTRY. On Friday, 1- 6 pm, Buy One Paperback, Get One Free! On Friday, 2- 5 pm, Scavenger Hunt for kids and adults. Win free books!

• Nov. 14, SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: $10-A-BAG SALE. Free entry and we supply the beautiful bag from our sponsor The Santa Fe Cat Cafe! All you can stuff into the bag (Items $5 & higher excluded from bag sale.)

We accept cash, Visa/MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and local checks with identification. Book Sale is a fundraiser for Vista Grande Public Library, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community library.

With thanks to our bag sponsor: Santa Fe Cat Cafe