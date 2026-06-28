© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!

Down by the Riverside Documentary Film Screening

Down by the Riverside Documentary Film Screening

In the 1960s, the American folk singer Pete Seeger devised an extraordinary plan: he built a 106-foot sailboat to save the polluted Hudson River. Down by the Riverside follows the unlikely story of the Clearwater, a boat that launched a movement. An intimate portrait of Pete, his wife Toshi, and the grassroots community they anchored for over 40 years, the film takes the audience on a musical and nautical odyssey, showing how an unconventional campaign to save a beloved American waterway prompted a green revolution. The tale of the Clearwater is a parable for our time, offering hope for a fractured nation and revealing how participatory imagination can solve environmental problems and transform how we relate not only to the earth but also to one another.

The Center for Contemporary Arts
15
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Jodie Childers
jodiechilders@gmail.com
kewten.com
The Center for Contemporary Arts
1050 Old Pecos Trail
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
+1 505-982-1338
https://ccasantafe.org/event/right-in-the-eye-a-live-movie-concert-of-georges-melies-films/2024-03-02/