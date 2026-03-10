Christo and Jeanne-Claude Family Collection x Landfall Press at Turner Carroll
Christo and Jeanne-Claude Family Collection x Landfall Press at Turner Carroll
Please join Turner Carroll for one of the most insightful exhibitions of the year. It is rare that a curator can draw from two incredible archives simultaneously to create one comprehensive exhibition. Turner Carroll handles both the Christo Family Collection and Landfall Press Archive, which developed the 3-dimensional printing process for the great artistic duo. Come view their finished artworks, alongside rare process materials displayed for the first time.
Turner Carroll Gallery
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04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Turner Carroll Gallery
562-243-6148
Artist Group Info
Christo and Jeanne-Claude
info@turnercarrollgallery.com
Turner Carroll Gallery
725 Canyon RoadSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-986-9800
brian@turnercarrollgallery.com