© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tune into KSFR this Saturday from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm for our live broadcast from Indian Market!

Christo and Jeanne-Claude Family Collection x Landfall Press at Turner Carroll

Christo and Jeanne-Claude Family Collection x Landfall Press at Turner Carroll

Please join Turner Carroll for one of the most insightful exhibitions of the year. It is rare that a curator can draw from two incredible archives simultaneously to create one comprehensive exhibition. Turner Carroll handles both the Christo Family Collection and Landfall Press Archive, which developed the 3-dimensional printing process for the great artistic duo. Come view their finished artworks, alongside rare process materials displayed for the first time.

Turner Carroll Gallery
0
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Turner Carroll Gallery
562-243-6148
https://heregallerysantafe.com/

Artist Group Info

Christo and Jeanne-Claude
info@turnercarrollgallery.com
Turner Carroll Gallery
725 Canyon Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-986-9800
brian@turnercarrollgallery.com
https://turnercarrollgallery.com/