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Bringing Obstacles onto the Spiritual Path with Venerable Robina Courtin

Bringing Obstacles onto the Spiritual Path with Venerable Robina Courtin

The world is not going to change to suit us. People will be difficult, things will go wrong, and our default response — aversion, resentment, wishing things were otherwise — means we suffer twice: once from the difficulty, and once from our relationship to it.

Join Venerable Robina Courtin for a weekend program exploring lojong (mind training) — the Tibetan practice of using life's difficulties as the material of spiritual practice itself.

This is a three-day program:

🔹 Friday, Sept 25 · 7:00–8:30pm — Public Talk
🔹 Saturday, Sept 26 · 10:00am–3:30pm
🔹 Sunday, Sept 27 · 10:00am–3:30pm

If you are interested in how to shift your relationship to life’s challenges and discover a more resilient way of being, we invite you to join us.

Offered online and in person at The Buddhist Center Thubten Norbu Ling. Registration required and covers all three days.

The Buddhist Center—Thubten Norbu Ling
$50 - $100 (no cost admission available)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Buddhist Center - Thubten Norbu Ling
505-490-6152
marketing@tnlsf.org
https://tnlsf.org/

Artist Group Info

Venerable Robina Courtin
marketing@tnlsf.org
https://robinacourtin.com/
The Buddhist Center—Thubten Norbu Ling
130 Rabbit Rd
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508
5054906152
marketing@tnlsf.org
https://tnlsf.org/