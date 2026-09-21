Bringing Obstacles onto the Spiritual Path with Venerable Robina Courtin

The world is not going to change to suit us. People will be difficult, things will go wrong, and our default response — aversion, resentment, wishing things were otherwise — means we suffer twice: once from the difficulty, and once from our relationship to it.

Join Venerable Robina Courtin for a weekend program exploring lojong (mind training) — the Tibetan practice of using life's difficulties as the material of spiritual practice itself.

This is a three-day program:

🔹 Friday, Sept 25 · 7:00–8:30pm — Public Talk

🔹 Saturday, Sept 26 · 10:00am–3:30pm

🔹 Sunday, Sept 27 · 10:00am–3:30pm

If you are interested in how to shift your relationship to life’s challenges and discover a more resilient way of being, we invite you to join us.

Offered online and in person at The Buddhist Center Thubten Norbu Ling. Registration required and covers all three days.