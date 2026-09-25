Art in the Case: Selene Sinclair, Resting Vessels

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Back in time for Halloween season, local favorite Selene Sinclair displays "Resting Vessels." Made of commercial paper mache mixed with coffee grounds, glitter, metal filings, mica and glue, the vessels speak to the voyage beyond — death and dying.

Sinclair says that while some find it difficult to speak about death, her feeling is one of curiosity: “It is like packing up everything we have managed to acquire and everything we have learned and everyone we have loved to step out of our bodies and go on. Somewhere. Forever.” She adds,

"I like to think that my conscious soul will remain in things I made, people I knew, clothing I wore, places I have been."

The material used in the resting vessels is very forgiving and formable, similar to clay. Once dry, the mixture is unbelievably strong and light. Sinclair says she has explored vessels as containers for remains and has cast death masks to suggest once-living subjects.

