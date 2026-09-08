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American Doctor opening with audience discussion

American Doctor opening with audience discussion

Please join us Friday Sept. 11th at 6:30 pm for the Santa Fe opening of "American Doctor" at Sky Cinema Midtown. There'll be a discussion after the film.

This documentary follows 3 American doctors at Gaza Hospitals, during Israeli targeting of doctors, medical workers, hospitals and Palestinian society. The film will continue for a short run.

Sky Midtown
$12
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Sky Midtown
1020 Midtown Calle Central
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
505-477-0005
midtown.contactus@skycinemas.com
https://midtown.skycinemas.com/?page=home