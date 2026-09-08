American Doctor opening with audience discussion
American Doctor opening with audience discussion
Please join us Friday Sept. 11th at 6:30 pm for the Santa Fe opening of "American Doctor" at Sky Cinema Midtown. There'll be a discussion after the film.
This documentary follows 3 American doctors at Gaza Hospitals, during Israeli targeting of doctors, medical workers, hospitals and Palestinian society. The film will continue for a short run.
Sky Midtown
$12
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Sky Midtown
1020 Midtown Calle CentralSanta Fe, New Mexico 87505
505-477-0005
midtown.contactus@skycinemas.com