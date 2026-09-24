2026 Wild Rivers Film Tour in Santa Fe

105 minutes of awe-inspiring river cinema in celebration of the Caja del Rio Plateau.

For 11 years, the Wild Rivers Film Tour has been celebrating wild rivers and the people and wildlife who cherish them. This grassroots-style film tour was born out of a partnership between American Rivers and Greater Yellowstone Coalition, two non-profit organizations committed to protecting and enhancing ecosystems that depend on clean and free-flowing rivers. This showing of the Wild Rivers Film Tour is in partnership with, and in support of, the Caja del Rio Coalition. Our goal is to share awe-inspiring river stories and engage more people in the stewardship of landscapes like the Caja del Rio.

Happy hour starts at 5pm, films start at 6pm.

*Purchasing a ticket to this event also opts you in to receive emails from American Rivers.