'Digital Campus' to Bring 1,000 Jobs to Santa Teresa

A new public-private partnership is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to New Mexico.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the deal with BorderPlex Digital Assets.

The centerpiece of the partnership is a new Digital Infrastructure Campus that will be constructed in Santa Teresa.

The facility will combine data centers and advanced manufacturing, supporting industries reliant on high-tech computing and global trade.

BorderPlex Digital plans to invest $5 billion over the next decade, with annual spending on IT and manufacturing equipment projected in the billions.

The development is expected to boost employment, improve roads and infrastructure, and strengthen the economy in Doña Ana County.

Rob Black, Secretary of the state’s Economic Development Department, said in a press conference that he expects in Santa Teresa a spike in economic growth similar to what’s been seen in Las Lunas after the Metadata Center was built there in 2015.

“Those are the types of things when we think about rural economic development that are transformative for a community," Black said.

"And you also see over the last 10 years, about 20% population growth in the village of Las Lunas, versus the rest of the state, which was 1 or 2%. So, again, you're seeing jobs created, you're seeing prosperity created.”

Construction of the BorderPlex Digital Campus is expected to begin in Santa Teresa later this year.

