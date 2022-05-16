New Murals Adorn Salvador Perez Pool In Santa Fe

New murals are now adorning the walls of the pool at the Salvador Perez Pool.

It’s part of Santa Fe’s Art in Public Places and on-the-job training for local artists.

Three of the walls around the pool are now covered with murals incorporating water elements designed and painted by several local emerging artists.

“El Agua Es Vida” or “Water is Life”, is a weaving design featuring local cultural icons that highlight that water is at the center of our existence.

Lead artist Israel Haros Lopez says the murals symbolize how various cultures in Santa Fe are interconnected.

“There’s places where it’s tied together because our cultures are like that. Some places are really woven together and other places we have to mend,” he said. “We have to mend together and I hope (people) will get that, that this mural that we did is about our mending.”

The mural is a collaboration with Alas de Agua Art Collective and its affiliates. The Collective is an organization that provides resources and opportunities for artists who have been historically and currently are marginalized.