Think New Mexico pushes legislative ethics reforms, Roadless Rule comment period ends & more

Native athlete pride: Shiyazh Pete recognized on Indigenous Peoples Day

from AP

Shiyazh Pete’s time with the Dallas Cowboys was brief, but his NFL debut in a preseason game in August gave Navajo fans a moment to remember. Now a free agent after being waived by the Cowboys, Pete has returned to the Navajo Nation where he's been embraced by fans while he awaits another opportunity with the NFL. Pete joins a long list of Indigenous athletes who have broken barriers in sports, inspired pride in their communities and become role models for children. On Monday, he'll meet and greet fans at an Indigenous Peoples Day event in New Mexico.

Think New Mexico pushes legislative ethics reforms

Only 43 percent of New Mexicans trust state lawmakers to do what is right all or most of the time. That's according to a poll that Think New Mexico commissioned. The poll is part of the think tank's push for legislative ethics reforms.

Think New Mexico's executive director Fred Nathan will join Jim Falk on The Forum tonight to discuss the group's recent report titled, The Next Step for a Modernizing Legislature.

The report points to loopholes that allow dark money to influence lawmakers and loose restrictions for legislators and lobbyists. The push comes amid a recent flurry of ethics complaints and lawsuits against state lawmakers. Those include kickbacks, embezzlement, favors and unauthorized campaign expenditures.

That's tonight on The Forum on KSFR at 6pm and streaming at KSFR dot o-r-g.

Roadless Rule comment period ends

The U.S. Department of Agriculture closed its online comment period last week for the proposed removal of the Roadless Rule. The 2001 law established protections for millions of acres of national forest by prohibiting road construction and timber harvesting. The rule currently protects over one and a half million acres of New Mexico forest.

Source New Mexico reports that the department received hundreds of thousands of comments including from roughly 600 New Mexico residents. Over 99 percent of the comments were in favor of keeping the rule in place.

One man wrote that he hopes his sons have the chance to QUOTE "explore, love, and be restored by these wild places."

The department has said repealing the rule would reduce wildfires and support the logging industry. Studies have shown that wildfires are less common in areas the Roadless Rule protects.

