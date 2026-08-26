Climate-disaster executive orders surge, Dolly Parton's legacy in NM and more

New Mexico’s rising climate-disaster costs are being paid by oil and gas revenue

The number of executive orders issued in New Mexico has skyrocketed in recent years and many of them have been in response to fires, floods and other natural disasters. Ironically, many of the disasters are related to climate change and much of the money to pay for disaster remediation comes from oil and gas revenue- industries that contribute to a warming planet.

Read the full story from High Country News here.

Haaland and Hull meet for candidate forum

Democrat Deb Haaland and Republican Greg Hull met at a gubernatorial candidate forum in Albuquerque Tuesday evening. The forum was hosted by the Commercial Real Estate Development Association and drew around 600 people to the Albuquerque Convention Center. It's the first time the candidates publicly met since the June primary. The forum did not allow for rebuttal.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that both candidates touted their ability to work across the aisle- Haaland spoke of her experience quickly passing bills in Congress. Hull said as a Republican mayor he has worked with Democrats ranging from city councilors to state legislators and governors.

While the candidates agreed on the importance of bipartisan cooperation, they were further apart on issues like the role of labor unions in the state and how to bring down New Mexico's crime rate.

Dolly Parton's legacy lives in New Mexico through Imagination Library

While fans around the globe mourn the loss of country music superstar, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur Dolly Parton, her Imagination Library will live on in New Mexico and in over 1,600 communities worldwide. The program mails age-appropriate books to children until the age of 5.

Parton launched the program in 1995. The Imagination Library first came to New Mexico in 2010, originally reaching 8 children in Grant County. Since then, the initiative has grown statewide and distributed almost 2 million books to New Mexico kids.

Dolly Parton was hospitalized last week in Nashville and died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Film, television opportunities expand for New Mexico college students

Most who work in the film industry don't get a sudden "lucky break" but instead succeed through hard work and the National Indian Youth Council wants underserved college students to know what is involved.

The council recently hosted free training sessions for production assistants at Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces.

Get the full story from Public News Service here.

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