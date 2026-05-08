In Case You Missed It - May 8, 2026

You've found your way to In Case You Missed It, where we look back at some of the week’s biggest news stories.

As usual, water usage in New Mexico stayed in the headlines this week. Land grant holders have signed an agreement with the Santa Fe National Forest Service to reconnect a dry acequia with the Rio Chama. This is the first ever water agreement between land grant holders and the forest service.

The biggest expansion at The Los Alamos National Laboratory since World War II will massively increase the lab’s water consumption. The U.S. Department of Energy projects the lab will require 1.4 million gallons a day for the next ten years.

Meanwhile the state launched an online public dashboard that will allow New Mexicans to track the progress of the state’s 50 year water plan.

In other news, KSFR’s own Mary Lou Cooper recently won a New Mexico Press Women’s award and a Society of Professional Journalists Top of the Rockies award for her 2025 deep dive on the legal recreational drug kratom.

Revisit Mary Lou's story- Kratom: Harmless pain fighter or dangerous drug?

Have a great weekend!