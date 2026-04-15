Edgewood agrees to resume negotiations for county emergency services

After an impassioned town hall meeting Tuesday, Edgewood commissioners committed to seek a new agreement with Santa Fe County for fire and emergency medical services. The move comes after the town stopped paying the county for services and failed to reach a new joint powers agreement. As it stands now, Santa Fe County will stop providing Edgewood with fire and EMS services on June 30.

Local firefighters and concerned citizens packed both the Edgewood meeting and a Santa Fe County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday to deliver public comment. Many worry that the end of county emergency services will lead to increases in insurance costs and response times from first responders. These concerns are multiplied by the dry winter and spring and the fact that the agreement expires right before July Fourth—a time when fireworks often lead to both fires and personal injury. Edgewood resident Adrian Chavez spoke in response to a presentation from County Manager Greg Shaffer.

"The one thing that was missing from his comments was the human aspect," Chavez said. "We saw numbers. We saw evidence of what's transpired over time, but not at any point in time has either the town of Edgewood or the county responded to us as human beings."

State Senator Ant Thornton, a Republican who represents Edgewood at the Roundhouse, attended the Santa Fe meeting and told KSFR that he'll do everything in his power to keep county services in Edgewood.

"If there's a money issue, we may be able to go back to the governor to get funds from the state. Maybe we can talk to our federal representatives if that money becomes an issue.”

Santa Fe County Firefighters Association President Eutimio Oritz told KSFR that while there is still no formal agreement, he's hopeful.

"I just hope that the county and the town of Edgewood are willing to work collaboratively, collaboratively and in good faith."

Collaboration is a must, Ortiz noted, if Edgewood and Santa Fe County hope to restore the agreement before the June 30 deadline.

