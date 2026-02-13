State Senate passes childcare bill while New Homes for New Mexicans bill passes House

Yesterday was another busy day at the state Capitol. And as the clock winds down on this legislative session, the remaining days are sure to be the same.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 241, the Universal Child Care Bill on a 25 to 15 vote. The bill would provide childcare to New Mexico families without mandatory co-pays except under specific statewide economic conditions like declining oil revenues.

The legislation addresses Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's concerns about an earlier House proposal that would have required mandatory co-pays for families at 400% of the poverty level. The governor said in a statement that the Senate approach maintains universality while building in fiscal safeguards. Grisham called the Senate vote, "a historic step toward ensuring every New Mexico family has access to affordable, quality child care."

Senate Republicans, in a statement called the bill a, "deceptive and wildly expensive program that is not just economically unsustainable, but is extremely susceptible to widespread fraud, waste, and abuse."

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

Legislation aimed at strengthening protections for the 70,000 New Mexico Medicare beneficiaries who use Medicare supplement insurance unanimously passed the Senate Thursday, Source New Mexico reported. Senate Bill 21 amends New Mexico’s Medicare Supplement Act to require issuers of so-called medigap policies to offer annual enrollment periods to eligible policyholders who are 65 and older. A state official said in a statement the bill would give Medicare beneficiaries greater flexibility and security.

SB 21 now heads to the House.

The House passed House Bill 200 Thursday, also known as the New Homes for New Mexico Program. If it becomes law, the bill would create a $25 million fund to grant loans for starter homes. Eligible buyers would receive a $50,000 with no interest. Applicants in Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Taos counties would be eligible for $75,000 loans. The bill text defines those as high-cost counties.

In other housing news, the Senate Finance Committee passed Senate Bill 151, the Senate Tax Package ,this morning. That bill includes language from Senate Bill 92, a cost-saving GRT deduction for affordable housing projects. Advocates say the deduction will save millions of dollars for affordable housing with little impact on state and local GRT revenues.

Both the Senate and House will likely be busy with committee meetings throughout the weekend.