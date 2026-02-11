Senate passes bill to modernize parole system; House sends Office of New Americans legislation to Senate

Here's a look at some of the happenings from the Roundhouse yesterday.

The New Mexico Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 43 yesterday which aims to modernize the state's parole system. ACLU New Mexico said in a statement that the bill will ensure fair, evidence-based decisions in the state's parole system. This bipartisan legislation would implement the first major updates to the state's parole criteria since 1980.

The bill addresses several critical gaps in the current system, including clarifying reimbursement for parole board member service and ensuring more considerate scheduling of hearings.

These reforms would bring New Mexico's parole system in line with professional recommendations and evidence-based practices that have proven effective elsewhere.

It now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The House met for five hours yesterday and passed seven bills. The bills focus on a broad range of legislation including support for immigrant workers, legislature restrictions, worker's compensation and natural disasters. Other bills passed yesterday address water infrastructure, government transparency and penalties for felons possessing firearms.

One of those bills is House Bill 124. That legislation would permanently establish the Office of New Americans at the Department of Workforce Solutions. If HB 124 becomes law, New Mexico would be the 24th state to establish such an office.

Advocacy group Somos Accion said in a statement that immigrant workers are essential to New Mexico’s economy, making up approximately 13 percent of the workforce. Those workers play a critical role in industries facing severe labor shortages, including construction, agriculture, oil and gas, and renewable energy.

Immigrant families contribute an estimated $1.4 billion annually in federal, state, and local taxes, funding schools, roads, hospitals, and emergency services.

New Mexico faces one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the nation and ongoing population stagnation. More people are leaving the state than moving in, and deaths now outpace births. Over the past five years, immigration has been the only driver of population growth, helping New Mexico avoid population decline and stabilize its workforce.

HB 124 responds to this reality by ensuring long-term infrastructure for workforce development, adult education, credentialing, and professional licensing.

HB124 now goes to the Senate for consideration.