Senate committee looks at financial impacts of Immigration Safety Act; House passes two public safety bills

The Senate Finance Committee yesterday held a hearing on the economic impact of House Bill 9, the Immigrant Safety Act. The bill prevents New Mexico government agencies from contracting with Immigrant and Customs Enforcement detention facilities and the governor signed the bill into law last week. As the bill quickly made its way through the legislature, some lawmakers tried and failed to amend the bill to include reimbursements for the counties where detention centers may shut down.

Otero County Manager Pamela Heltner said during the hearing that the facility in her county employs 284 people with combined salaries of almost $21 million.

Senator Michael Padilla urged the county leaders to diversify their economies, saying it isn't healthy to rely on one large employer, regardless of that employer's industry. Committee Chair Sen. George Muñoz (D-4) expressed his frustration at the apparent lack of planning for the impending potential shutdowns. He repeatedly pressed a deputy county manager from Torrance County for a plan of action. The lease for that county's detention center was already set to expire next month, with or without this legislation.

Cibola County Manager Kate Fletcher told KSFR that nothing is certain right now. The facility in her county may remain open if its owner, Core Civic, contracts directly with the county.

"That means that we are literally at the private prisons beck and call right now because we don't know what they're going to do," Fletcher said

Fletcher said if the facility closes, the county's general fund will be cut in half, leading to a significant reduction in services. But Fletcher, said she was optimistic about this issue and the attention it’s bringing to the broader needs of rural communities.

"In small rural towns and counties economic development doesn't really get very far," Fletcher said. "I'm hoping this could be a good eye opener of what we need in small towns."

The House passed House Bill 61 yesterday. If it becomes law, the bill will increase penalties for aggravated battery against a peace officer. The bill was introduced by Representative Andrea Reeb (R-64) and three other Republican legislators. It’s so far received bipartisan support, passing its floor vote 55 to 11 and two committee votes unanimously. HB 61 now heads to the Senate.

The House also passed Senate Bill 3. That bill makes it easier to proactively intervene and direct someone into treatment if they are suffering from severe mental illness and pose a high risk of harming themselves or others. The bill passed by a vote of 58-10.