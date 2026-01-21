Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham looks ahead in final State of the State as legislative session kicks off

While protesters rallied outside the state Capitol yesterday afternoon, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued her final State of the State speech from the House floor. In the address, she called on lawmakers to expand, codify, and fund policies her administration has already put in place — saying repeatedly that the work is not finished.

She pointed first to universal childcare, calling New Mexico the first state to make childcare a constitutional right. Since the program launched in November, she said more than 10,000 additional children have enrolled. But Lujan Grisham told lawmakers it is “crucial that we see it through,” asking for a $160 million recurring increase to stabilize the program long term.

On education, the governor highlighted rising literacy rates, improved graduation numbers, and growing college enrollment, while acknowledging New Mexico still falls short. She called for clear statewide literacy and math requirements, stronger accountability inside schools, a new office of special education, and a statewide ban on cell phones in classrooms.

Lujan Grisham said the state has added 150,000 jobs during her time in office and cited major investments in geothermal energy, fusion and quantum research. She asked lawmakers to approve $150 million in tax credits for next-generation industries, a $1.5 billion road-bonding package, housing and zoning reforms, and a mortgage interest rate buy-down program.

On climate policy, the governor urged lawmakers to put the state’s Climate Action Plan into law. The plan aims to reduce emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and be net-zero by 2050. She also proposed a commission to ensure clean-energy growth does not drive up utility costs.

Public safety was another focus. Lujan Grisham thanked legislators for their work on the issue but said "we're just not done." She called for changes to the juvenile justice code, an assault weapons ban and stronger gun-dealer accountability.

Closing the address, the governor urged bipartisan cooperation and called on lawmakers to "double down and do it all."