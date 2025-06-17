Two Fires in Southern NM Spread Quickly

Crews are tackling two rapidly spreading wildfires in Southern New Mexico today.

The Trout Fire, just north of Silver City, in the Gila National Forest spread to more than 24,000 acres overnight.

It is zero percent contained, and officials have evacuated 450 homes, including 100 last night.

More than 750 personnel scene there.

The public information officer for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, Stefan LaSky, told KSFR this morning that crews are pitching in with the Trout Fire from "all corners of the country."

LaSky said the addition of wind gusts today likely means the spread will increase significantly.

"We're anticipating a very active day on the fire. Up until now, even though we've had the low humidity and the high temperatures, we haven't had strong winds,". said LaSky.

"Well, today we've got all three. We've got the low humidity, super low. It's like 5% right now. High temperatures, even though it's cooled off a few degrees, we're still in the lower nineties, but the winds are going to be gusting this afternoon, possibly up to 35 miles per hour."

There are also more than 200 wildfire personnel battling a another blaze, this one, near Aragon.

The Buck Fire has spread beyond 35,000 acres.

