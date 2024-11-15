© 2024
Santa Fe Launches Micro Communities for Unhoused

KSFR | By Marion Cox
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:29 PM MST
While Santa Fe City Council delayed its medians vote, a similar measure will soon be considered by the state legislature.
Homeless people in Santa Fe are beginning to experience a new type of temporary housing that looks and feels like living in a small village of individual houses instead of a larger group shelter.

Each so-called micro-community will be located on private or city owned property. A small # of tiny pre-fab portable shelters will house 1-2 people each & will be located at sites throughout the city.

Santa Fe launched its first micro-community at Christ Lutheran Church on Arroyo Chamisa in early 2024.

On October 18 - roughly six months after the first micro community launched - mayor Alan Webber announced his intention to vastly expand the pilot program as part of his more broadly focused homeless initiative the mayor's plan to expand the program is both ambitious and a welcome commitment to addressing homelessness according to partner organizations we spoke with.

But expansion of the program faces real challenges.

The city will be speaking more about its Micro Communities program at a community education forum on November 19 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Convention Center.

Marion Cox
James Werbel is a Professor Emeritus of Management at Iowa State University. He moved to Santa Fe and 2016 to be close to the mountains and outdoor activities. Before moving to NM James was a reporter for KHOI radio in Ames, Iowa doing stories of community interest and live broadcasts with guests.

When he moved to Santa Fe he started working with KSFR radio as a top of the hour news reporter until 2018. After covid, he decided to go back to radio news and focus on stories related to NGOs, the arts,
