State Senate Passes Tax Bill With Changes

Late Wednesday night the New Mexico Senate approved an overhaul of the state’s tax structure. However, its substitute of HB 547 included several changes made by the Senate Tax, Business and Revenue Committee that may be a hard sell back in the House.

Most of the tax plan remains the same. It includes tax rebates of $500 and $1000 for New Mexican tax filers. The highest personal income tax rate will remain at 5.9-percent.

It lowers the Gross Receipts Tax from five-percent to four-percent until July of 2024 and then down to 4.375% after that. It increases corporate tax deductions and increases the child income tax credit up to $600.

But one of the Senate’s changes is in liquor taxes which would double under the bill. The amendment brings back the proposed 25-cents per serving tax on alcoholic beverages, including in package stores. That bill was tabled in committee this month.

In the House version all of the liquor tax would go to alcohol secession programs, under the Senate version, $45 million would go to the general fund. The rest would go to succession programs. With the per serving and other liquor taxes, there would be more dollars for such programs than in the original bill. But the 25-cents per serving tax was sharply debated in the legislature with opponents saying it would greatly harm small businesses that sell alcohol.

House Taxation and Revenue Committee Chair Derrick Lente says he’s not sure how his committee members are going to react to some of the Senate’s late hour changes.

“There were some things that we knew were coming and some things that just caught us out of left field so at this point, I move as a team. I’m only one member of that team. While I’m the voice and the chairperson of that team I want to make sure it’s an inclusive process,” he said. “The same reason I was so proud how it went out of this committee and out of this chamber as a bipartisan product, I want to maintain that commonality that we worked as a team.”

Just before midnight the Senate version passed on a 24-12 vote.

Republican amendments to eliminate the capital gains tax, and remove the sunset on the military retirement pay taxes exemption were rejected.

The tax bill now heads back to the House for a concurrency vote. The legislative session ends at noon on Saturday.