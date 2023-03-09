New Mexico to Double Free Fishing Days

There may be good news for New Mexicans looking to reel in a few trout this season, as House Bill 197 is quickly swimming towards becoming a law.

HB 197, [an] Increase [of] Free Fishing Days, would amend the standing law from providing two Saturdays per season, to having two weekends of free fishing per season.

Bill sponsor Representative Doreen Gallegos believes this will generate more interest in fishing.

“These free fishing days not only create an interest in fishing from individuals who have never fished before but will also provide an opportunity for families and individuals that do not have the means to buy a license for themselves or everyone in their family unit to fish for a weekend twice a year.“

HB 197 has already been passed by two house committees, was voted in favor unanimously on the floor and was given a do pass from its first stop in the senate, with the conservation committee.

Senator Gregg Schmedes voted in favor of HB 197.

“I’d Like to ‘cast’ a yes vote.”

The free fishing days for 2023 are scheduled for June 3rd and September 30th and would be expanded to these weekends if HB 197 becomes law.