2023 Legislature

New Mexico to Double Free Fishing Days

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST
Free Fishing Image.jpg
National Park Service
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pecos_River,_Pecos_NHS_(6076823507).jpg
At this stream site in Pecos National Historical Park, through an agreement with the Southern Plains Network, Sonoran Desert Network staff collected habitat data and assessed sites for a location to install at pressure transducer to collect water level data. August 2011. [Cropped by S. Baxter Clinton]

There may be good news for New Mexicans looking to reel in a few trout this season, as House Bill 197 is quickly swimming towards becoming a law.

HB 197, [an] Increase [of] Free Fishing Days, would amend the standing law from providing two Saturdays per season, to having two weekends of free fishing per season.

Bill sponsor Representative Doreen Gallegos believes this will generate more interest in fishing.

“These free fishing days not only create an interest in fishing from individuals who have never fished before but will also provide an opportunity for families and individuals that do not have the means to buy a license for themselves or everyone in their family unit to fish for a weekend twice a year.“

HB 197 has already been passed by two house committees, was voted in favor unanimously on the floor and was given a do pass from its first stop in the senate, with the conservation committee.

Senator Gregg Schmedes voted in favor of HB 197.

“I’d Like to ‘cast’ a yes vote.”

The free fishing days for 2023 are scheduled for June 3rd and September 30th and would be expanded to these weekends if HB 197 becomes law.

S. Baxter Clinton
Baxter is completing an internship at KSFR to for his B.A. in Journalism with an Anthropology minor from the University of Maine. He also holds an A.A. From Bard College at Simon's Rock.
