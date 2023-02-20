© 2023
2023 Legislature

Bill to allow use of infant safety devices stalls

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST
A newborn cries on September 17, 2013 at the maternity of the Lens hospital, northern France. A study of crying mice could help explain some building blocks of human infant cries and adult speech.
PHILIPPE HUGUEN
/
AFP via Getty Images
A bill that would allow the parents of an infant to leave them in a surrender safety device with first responders without fear of persecution has been rolled over by the Senate Judiciary committee.

Members of the committee found that the bill was repetitive in nature and didn’t ease anyone’s mind about the prospect of leaving an infant in a safety device.

In particular, Chairman Sen. Joseph Cervantes said the child could be left in the safety device in extreme temperatures and possibly for hours on end, calling it a disaster waiting to happen.

Other members of the committee questioned a portion of the bill that said the first responder shall ask the person leaving the infant if they are a member of an Indian tribe or eligible for an Indian tribe or provide the person with information about adoptive services.

Senate Pro Temp Mini Stewart said the questions the first responder is asking the individual is an unnecessary step in the process.

“If the parent is putting the child in a box, why are we then pestering them with what they're doing and why and adoption and all of that, to me, that’s kind of big brother-y.”

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. David Gallegos said that he would be willing to work with members of the committee to address their concerns on the bill and the members in turn all offered their support, citing the importance of passing this piece of legislation. 

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, he found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in multimedia journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. In addition to working at KSFR, Gino is a freelance photojournalist and can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
