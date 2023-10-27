Santa Fe Chamber Opens New Location

With a crowd of dignitaries and business people on hand theSanta Fe Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon Thursday night on their new offices.

The Chamber’s new home is in the new State Employees Credit Union building at Calle Lorca and San Mateo.

The Santa Fe Chamber was established in 1882 as the Santa Fe Board of Trade and now has over 1,000 members.

The new location, which is not far from the old location in the St. Michaels Village West Shopping Mall, includes a lot more space for meetings and other events.

Chamber President and CEO Bridgette Dixson says it’s great to get into new surroundings.

“During the pandemic, unfortunately we had to downsize our office. It was a little challenging and we really spent a lot of time focusing on supporting our community and we did whatever it took,” she said. “So for us to be able to hire more people in our office and to get such a beautiful home and have this collaboration with not only the State Employees Credit Union but so many other businesses in our community, it’s just heartwarming. I can’t even put it into words how much it means to us.”

Mayor Alan Webber says Santa Fe is lucky to have a strong and active Chamber of Commerce. He says it has energy, inclusivity, a strong dedication to the community and represents all the different economic sectors in Santa Fe in its membership.