State Aroma is Drifting Through the Roundhouse

Beside the North Pole, New Mexico is another place where it can be Christmas every day, just order Red and Green Chilies with your Burrito.

And there might be a let down for people that lobby for Red Chilies, as Green Chilies are getting some recognition in the Roundhouse.

New Mexico is well on its way to becoming the first state with an official aroma, honoring the scent of green chilies roasting in the fall.

Senate Bill 188 has made it through senate committees and the floor and was recently given a unanimous do pass vote from the House Rural Development, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee.

The Bill’s sponsor, Senator William Soules, was absent for this hearing and Committee Chair Representative Kristina Ortez suspected where he could have been.

“Well maybe he's picking up Burritos, I hope he knows he has to get over here.”

Representative Joseph Sanchez presented SB 188 in lieu of Senator Soules.

“Senate Bill 188 establishes the official state aroma of New Mexico as the smell of green chili roasting in the fall. This has no fiscal impact. And I know I already heard some arguments for the smell of alfalfa and possibly manure. I hope you consider supporting this, Green Chili is a staple of our state.”

Representative Tanya Mirabal Moya agrees with this unique smell.

“I 100% agree with this aroma. All the while, I do like the smell of rain or alfalfa or even manure, you can find those anywhere, this is unique to New Mexico.”

This legislation goes hand in hand with New Mexico’s official state question, “Red or Green?” and the official answer, “Red and Green or Christmas.”