09/22/2022 with Dominique Mazeaud

When I tend to the world from the heart, it becomes poetics.” The words of artist Dominique Mazeaud begins her description of her work and book, The Heartist’s Secret. A former gallery owner in France who has lived in Santa Fe since 1987, Dominique is best known for her ritual performances and installations which she considers prayers. Her lifetime quest for the spiritual in art has taken her around the world and brought her deep insights informing everything she creates and touches. In this gentle interview Dominique takes us on her journey as a “heartist” including along the Santa Fe river and the Rio Grande as a kind of pilgrimage, a walk of art. www.earthheartist.net