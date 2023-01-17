09/15/22 with Jane Esselstyn & Ann Crile Esselstyn

Are you hungry? Go into your garden, open your refrigerator or run over to your local growers‘ market, farm stand, or favorite grocery store. I’m joined today by intrepid mother and daughter, Ann Crile Esselstyn and Jane Esselstyn with their new book, Be A Plant-Based Woman Warrior: Live Fierce, Stay Bold, Eat Delicious. In this very lively and fun interview Ann and Jane clarify misunderstandings and myths and introduce us to the incredible delights and surprising ease of eating from the earth with a wider awareness of the health, financial and environmental benefits. Filled with hundreds of recipes and gorgeous photographs Be A Plant-Based Woman Warrior is likely to end up being one of your most well-thumbed cookbooks smeared with sauce. Published by Penguin Random House. Meet the whole family at janeesselstyn.com