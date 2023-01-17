08/11/2022 with Mariah Edgington

How do we take care of ourselves while taking care of so many others ? Is self care selfish? These and other questions are answered by Mariah Edgington co-author with her husband Byron Edgington of “Journey Well: You Are More Than Enough.” Mariah, a former critical care nurse flying to accident scenes met her husband Byron, the helicopter pilot and Vietnam veteran, and when both retired were inspired to continue their mission to “mandate to elevate.” This time elevating friends and strangers by speaking and writing about rediscovering our passion and purpose and love of life. Journey Well has a companion Guidebook and invites readers in with personal and very relatable stories. mariahedgington.com and byronedgington.com Byron joins Mariah for Part Two next week, August 18.