06/16/2022 with Laurie Gunst

A show filled with heart for the week of Juneteenth with Laurie Gunst discussing and reading from her memoir Off-White. Born into a prominent Jewish family in Richmond, Virginia, Laurie tells the intimate story of being raised by the family’s beloved Rhoda Lloyd. Beautifully written with the deft hand of mystery, Off-White reveals a life of many twists and turns uncovering shocking and often shameful actions of the family’s hidden past that shaped this country’s history as well as the author’s own. How do you find a way to belong ? And what if you never do ? Laurie Gunst can be reached at lgunst49@gmail.com