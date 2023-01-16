06/02/2019 with Amadea Morningstar

A truly delicious interview today with internationally-recognized Ayurvedic educator, yoga teacher, cook and author, Amadea Morningstar. Take out your blenders and smoothie shakers to make Easy Healing Drinks from The Wisdom of Ayurveda, Amadea’s newest and beautifully illustrated book with mouth-watering photography by Renee Lynn. We discuss nourishing “mocktails” and Agua Fresca for summer sipping plus the use of spices for our digestive wellbeing year round. Amadea gives us a glimpse into the 5,000-year-old healing tradition of Ayurveda trusted by millions in India and around the globe. Join her on instagram.com/ayurvedaamadea/ for a free Easy Healing Drinks class on June 23 at 3:30. www.amadeamorningstar.net