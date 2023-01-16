04/07/2022 with Michael Rubino

Restoration and remediation expert Michael Rubino joins me today to discuss his critical work and book The Mold Medic. We uncover the often unnoticed way that mold can form and proliferate in our homes, even in dry climates like New Mexico. How our health can be seriously compromised by the biotoxins mold produces and how to prevent mold in the first place. Michael is not a medical professional himself but consults with doctors and specialists who are putting together the puzzle pieces of medical mysteries that appear to mimic other illnesses but are, in fact, caused by dangerous mold and bacteria on our homes. www.themoldmedic.com An interview not to be missed.