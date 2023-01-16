03/31/2022 with Elaine Pinkerton

One of Santa Fe’s most beloved authors, Elaine Pinkerton, joins me today to celebrate KSFR during our Spring Fundraiser. She’s also celebrating this week’s release of her newest book Hand of Ganesh, inspired by her travels in Mother India set amidst the Kumbha Mela gathering. She also reminds us that her beautiful book From Calcutta with Love, her own parents' wartime love letters, is being re-released soon. Elaine tells delightful stories of how KSFR’s open, thoughtful contributors and opera have informed and blessed her daily life for years. Join her in donating any time by clicking the “donate” button on ksfr.org and discover all her books and blog at elainepinkerton.wordpress.com and at our superb local bookstores. Plus, beginning in May, meet Elaine in person at the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market on most Tuesdays.